2500KM per hour speed, 3500KM in single fuelling, price half of F-35; this 5th-generation fighter jet is king of sky; offer to India by…

India will be able to customise this fighter jet according to its needs.

New Delhi: The American F-35 Lightning-II is called the world’s most advanced fighter jet, but its price and limited export policies make it challenging for many countries. Whereas, Russia’s Su-57M1E, a version of the Su-57, has started making waves in the global defence market. It is reported that President Vladimir Putin may offer this jet to PM Narendra Modi with technology transfer during his visit to India.

Features of Su-57M1E

If this happens, it can become an affordable alternative to the F-35 for the Indian Air Force. On the other hand, Russia’s Su-57M1E is not just a fighter jet but a multirole stealth jet. Its features make it equivalent to the F-35. Its speed is Mach 2 (2,450 km/h) and it can fly up to 3,500 km without refuelling. It is equipped with super-cruise capability, supersonic flight without afterburner, which maintains stealth.

Su-57 has N036 Byelka AESA radar and L-band radar, which can also detect enemy stealth aircraft. Thrust vectoring engines give it more accuracy, which gives it an edge in air combat. It has 12 hardpoints, 6 internal, so that it can carry different missiles and bombs hidden and maintain stealth. Due to these features, Su-57M1E is not just considered a cheaper alternative to F-35 but a premium combat package.

Su-57M1E comparison with F-35

Su-57M1E price: $ 35–40 million per unit (Rs 352 crores).

F-35 price: $70 million (Rs 700 crore).

That means the price of Su-57M1E is half that of F-35. Most importantly, Russia is ready to give India its source code and technology transfer. This means India will be able to customise it according to its needs, which America usually does not do with its jets.

What options does India have?

At present, Su-30MKI is the backbone of the Indian Air Force. India has Rafale, which is a modern jet bought from France, but in limited numbers. Tejas Mk-II is indigenous, but is still in the development stage. AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) is India’s own fifth-generation stealth jet, but the challenge is that its prototype will be able to fly only by 2035. Su-57M1E comes as an option right here. India has the opportunity to equip its Air Force with the 5th-generation capability through Su-57M1E before AMCA is ready by 2035.

