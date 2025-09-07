[ad_1]



Ganpati visarjan: 4 persons drown, 13 missing in Maharashtra; Key updates

Ganpati visarjan- File image

Ganesh idol immersions: In a breaking development amid the Ganesh idol immersions in the country, at least four persons drowned and 13 were missing after the immersion of idols. Following the culmination of the Ganesh festival in various districts of Maharashtra, Ganesh idol immersions are happening across the country and the accident happened during the immersions only. Here are all updates you need to know on the Ganesh idol immersions accidents.

Ganesh idol immersions: Accidents across Maharashtra

In Pune district’s Chakan area, four persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said.

As per a report by PTI news agency, two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural, he said. Out of the four, bodies of two were recovered so far and search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

In addition to these accidents, three persons were swept away in a river at Gadegaon in Nanded district. One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons, police said.

Story highlight:

Several people were drowned during the Ganpati visarjan in Maharashtra. Several people are missing across the state of Maharashtra. Notably, Ganesh festival is being celebrated across India.

In Nashik, four persons met with a similar tragedy, and the body of one of them was recovered in Sinnar, they said. In Jalgaon, three persons got swept away in separate incidents and efforts were on to trace them, the police said. Three persons got swept away during the idol immersions in Thane district and the body of one of them was recovered so far, they said. In another incident, a man was feared drowned during the immersion in Amravati, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies)











