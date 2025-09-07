[ad_1]



Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan nearly died after this actor punched him, Jaya Bachchan’s reaction shocked everyone, his name is…

Do you know there was a time when Amitabh had to be hospitalized after another actor punched him?

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those stars in the showbiz industry who, despite being here for decades, continues to shine brightly. However, do you know there was a time when Amitabh had to be hospitalized after another actor punched him? While this may sound absurd, it actually happened. Let’s backtrack a little and read about that fatal incident which shook the entire Bollywood fraternity.

When Amitabh Bachchan Was Punched by Puneet Issar

The incident goes back to 1983, when Amitabh was shooting for his film Coolie with Puneet Issar. During one of the shoot days, a major tragedy unfolded which led to Amitabh’s hospitalization.

During a fight scene, a mistimed punch from Issar resulted in an intestinal rupture for Bachchan, who was declared “clinically dead” for a short period.

As soon as the news spread, fans across India began praying for Amitabh’s survival. On the other hand, Puneet became the subject of heated discussions. Not just that, the actor even received hate mails for his action.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan stood by Amitabh during this tough time and remained in the hospital until he recovered.

At the time, Amitabh Bachchan was already a superstar while Puneet Issar was just starting out. Imagine such a fatal accident—Puneet had to pay the price by losing all his films. He did not have work for many years and only later started getting projects, claimed media reports.

Story Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan was once declared clinically dead after Puneet Issar punched him during the shoot of Coolie. Puneet Issar received hate mails for his action. Jaya Bachchan stood firmly by Amitabh’s side during this difficult period and stayed in the hospital until he fully recovered.











