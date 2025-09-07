[ad_1]



Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj NOT single? His wedding pics SHOCK fans, got married to…

Not just inside the BB 19 house, Abhishek Bajaj is also making headlines outside after his old wedding pictures surfaced on social media.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj NOT single? His wedding pics SHOCK fans, got married to…

India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 19 has left no stone unturned to hold the audience’s attention. From everyday clashes to budding romance, the show has been captivating viewers with it all. Contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who has constantly been making headlines with his fights on the show and his powerful personality, has now grabbed attention after his old wedding pictures went viral on social media.

According to several online reports, Abhishek Bajaj tied the knot with Akanksha Jindal eight years ago. The two are said to have first met at a party and dated for seven years before getting married in 2017 on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Their wedding pictures have now surfaced online.

There’s a new propaganda against #AbhishekBajaj claiming that he’s pretending to be bachelor despite being married.

To clear the air,their couple got divorced by mutual consent in 2022.#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/G8J3haeban — Dr.Strange (@rarely_chill) August 31, 2025

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, reports also claim that Abhishek and Akanksha are divorced. The date and the reason for their alleged separation are not confirmed as of now.

Who is Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife?

According to Akanksha’s social media profile, she is a lifestyle and travel content creator with over 2 lakh followers on Instagram. Her bio mentions Delhi and Mumbai. On the photo-sharing platform, she follows 282 people, though Abhishek is not among them.

Who is Abhishek Bajaj?

Abhishek Bajaj is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 19’s house. Prior to this show, he appeared in Bollywood movies like Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer. He also starred in TV shows like Parvarish, Dil De Ke Dekho, Silsila Pyar Ka, and others.

Apart from Abhishek, the contestants this season include Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, and Farhana Bhatt.











