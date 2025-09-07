[ad_1]



New Delhi: Good news for Indian cricket fans! Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their competitive cricket comeback soon. The two legendary players are likely to feature in the upcoming India ‘A’ series against Australia ‘A’ on home soil.

Both players now specialize in one format

It’s worth noting that Rohit and Kohli now play only ODI cricket. Both retired from T20 cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup and are also expected to retire from Test cricket in May 2025. They last played together in the ODI final against New Zealand in Dubai in March 2025.

Likely to play in the India ‘A’ series in Kanpur

According to reports, the duo could feature in the three-match List-A series against Australia ‘A’ at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The matches are scheduled for September 30, October 3, and October 5. Their last competitive match was during the 2025 IPL.

Questions on fitness and captaincy

The BCCI has not yet announced the white-ball squad for the Australia ‘A’ series. Rohit recently underwent a fitness test in Bengaluru, while Kohli reportedly had his fitness assessment done in London. The report further stated that if Kohli is selected for the ODI series against Australia, he will have to undergo a routine fitness test in Bengaluru. There is also speculation that while Rohit may be selected as a player, the decision on the ODI captaincy will be made with the long-term future in mind.

