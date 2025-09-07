[ad_1]



Meet superstar heroine, who gave item number with husband and father-in-law, still trending in chartbusters, her name is…

This actress, who is renowned as one of the most finest actress of Indian Cinema, once did an item song that broke all the stereotypes and boundaries.

In the vibrant tapestry of Bollywood’s musical history, certain performances stand out not just for their artistry but for the intriguing dynamics they unveil. One such performance features a leading actress, celebrated for her grace and talent, sharing the screen with both her future husband and father-in-law in a captivating dance number. This collaboration occurred before any familial ties were established, adding a layer of fascination to the already mesmerizing sequence.

Which superstar and song was this?

The actress in question is Aishwarya Rai, who, in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, performed the iconic song “Kajra Re” alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. At the time, Aishwarya and Abhishek were not yet married, making this trio’s on-screen chemistry particularly noteworthy. The song, composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics by Gulzar, became an instant hit, celebrated for its catchy melody and dynamic choreography. Aishwarya’s portrayal of a courtesan captivating both father and son added a unique twist to the performance, which was both bold and artistically executed.

How was the song made?

“Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli was crafted as a vibrant blend of folk-inspired music and modern flair and composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. The song featured vocals by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali. Directed by Shaad Ali and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the track was designed as a grand mujra-style performance. Aishwarya Rai’s captivating presence alongside Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan added to its charm, making it an iconic Bollywood number that is still trending as a chartbuster.

More about Bunty and Babli

Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005, was a major commercial success at the box office. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The film earned approximately Rs 63 crore worldwide, a huge figure then. It was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2005 and became a cultural hit.

"Kajra Re" stands out as more than just a chartbuster, it's a rare cinematic moment where an actress danced with her future husband and father-in-law, unknowingly capturing a family moment before it began.












