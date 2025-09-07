[ad_1]



Star CSK all-rounder receives call-up to England’s T20 squad for South Africa and Ireland series, his name is…



New Delhi: England have recalled Sam Curran for the upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland. Curran recently featured in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles. He has been included in the national side for the white-ball series for the first time under Brendon McCullum‘s coaching era.

Curran’s impressive form

The 27-year-old Curran, who was the Player of the Tournament in England’s last ICC white-ball tournament, had fallen out of favour with the selectors. However, his outstanding performance in the T20 Blast earned him another opportunity. He scored 365 runs and took 21 wickets in 15 matches. He also made a significant contribution to Oval Invincibles’ title-winning campaign, scoring 238 runs and taking 12 wickets.

Expected to strengthen the bowling attack

Curran last played for England in November 2024 during the tour of the West Indies. His return is expected to strengthen England’s bowling attack, which struggled against the likes of part-time bowlers Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks in their recent series against South Africa.

Duckett given a break

The selectors have also decided to rest batsman Ben Duckett. He scored 462 runs in the five-Test series against India, but has struggled for form since. In his last 10 innings, he has only crossed 20 runs once.

Matthew Potts also dropped

Fast bowler Matthew Potts has been dropped from the T20 squad against Ireland to play in the County Championship, giving him an opportunity to strengthen his case for selection in the Ashes squad. This opportunity is even more important given that Jamie Overton recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket.

England T20I Squad

Against South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

Against Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, Tom Hartley.

