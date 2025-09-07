[ad_1]



Chandra Grahan 2025 LIVE Updates: THESE parts of India to witness Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight; know when, where, exact time to watch

The last total lunar eclipse of 2025 is about to start in a few minutes.

September 7 – Today is the day when the world will witness a Blood Moon or total lunar eclipse. The last total lunar eclipse of 2025 is about to start in a few minutes. The lunar eclipse will begin today, September 7, at 9:58 PM and end at 1:26 AM. The lunar eclipse will take place today at 9:58 PM. As per the Drik Panchang, the first contact of the penumbral (Upchhaya) phase will occur at 8:59 PM,

As per a press release issued by the Astronomical Society of India through its Public Outreach & Education Committee, the entire eclipse will be visible from all parts of India (which happened last in 2018 and will occur again only in 2028). The entire eclipse can be seen from all parts of India, and can be enjoyed with our naked eyes.

“On 7 September, the penumbral phase begins at 8:58 PM, with the partial eclipse starting at 9:57 PM. The Moon will be fully eclipsed from 11:01 PM to 12:23 AM—a duration of 82 minutes. The partial phase ends at 1:26 AM, and the eclipse concludes at 2:25 AM on 8 September,” reads the press release.





