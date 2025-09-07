[ad_1]



Behind PM Modi’s reply to Trump: What does PM Modi’s response to Trump’s ‘good friend’ remark mean, experts say…

The recent exchange between PM Modi and Trump is a big update after New Delhi and Washington witnessed major downturn after Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods.

(Image: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

India-US relations: In a significant turns of events in the India-US relations amid the ongoing conflict on trade and tariffs, PM Modi’s comments on social media saying that he deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of India-US ties have attracted world-wide attention. Noticeably, the comment of PM Modi came hours after Trump said at a news conference in White House that he will always be “friends with Modi”. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent update in India-US relations.

What PM Modi said on India-US relations?

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi noted on X.

Readers should note that the relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Good signs for India-US relations?

Despite the recent tension between the US and India, there are now signs of thaw in relations. President Donald Trump expressed the importance of relations by calling PM Modi a “good friend”, to which PM Modi also responded positively. As per experts, although Trump’s tariff policy and his changing attitude remain a challenge, India has given a balanced response and adopted a Gandhian strategy of avoiding direct confrontation.

Story highlight:

US President Trump recently said that he will always be “friends with Modi”. PM Modi also responded positively to the Trump post. The development is important as it comes amid tensions in India-US relations.

Earlier, responding to a question on the possibility of the US resetting relations with India, Trump said both countries have a special relationship and there is “nothing to worry about”.

“I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great prime minister, he’s great. I’ll always be friends but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment,” he said.

