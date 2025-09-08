Home

September 9 weather forecast: Heatwave to trouble UP-Bihar, heavy rain alert issued for Rajasthan and Gujarat, Delhi weather to be…

Amid the ongoing rainfall in India, the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain partially changed in the next 24 hours. Scroll down to know more.

Weather Update:

IMD rain forecast: The monsoon speed remains high in North and Central India as the heavy rain has caused heavy devastation in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, leading to deaths of 39 people due to floods in Punjab. Not stopping here, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in South-West Rajasthan and North Gujarat due to the effect of deep pressure. At the same time, heavy to very heavy rains are also forecast in the northeastern states between 8 and 14 September. Here are all the details you need to note about the weather forecast of the Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and nearby areas for the next 24-48 hours.

How will Delhi-NCR weather remain in next 24 hours?

The weather in Delhi-NCR will remain partially changed in the next 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain at some places, but there will be no major rain on 10 and 11 September. A period of heavy rains may start in Uttar Pradesh from September 11, the effect of which will be seen first in the Terai belt and then in the entire state on 12-13 September.

Story highlights:

What’s the weather alert for Bihar and North India?

The heat has increased due to lack of rain in Bihar in the last few days, although there have been light showers. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rains in many parts of the state from 8 to 13 September. Punjab may get relief from rain in the next two-three days, whereas the weather effect in Haryana is likely to remain similar to Delhi-NCR.

