Home

Entertainment

Meet Rishi Kapoors heroine, who refused to share room with her husband, even cut her fees to bring A.R. Rahman onboard, her name is…

Bollywood’s eternal beauty Sridevi, remembered for her iconic roles, gave everything she had to her art, even reducing her fees and living in isolation for her last film Mom, as revealed by husband Boney Kapoor.

Some actresses don’t just play roles but breathe life into them. Sridevi was one such star, an artist whose beauty, grace, and acting talent made audiences fall in love with her across generations. Every role she touched became unforgettable, every film she led turned into a landmark. Off-screen, too, her personal choices often made headlines, including her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Boney Kapoor shared insights into the sacrifices Sridevi made for her craft, especially during her final project, Mom (2017). His revelations have once again reminded fans why she continues to be hailed as one of Indian cinema’s greatest performers.

What made Chandni a turning point in her career?

While Sridevi starred in countless hits, one film that redefined her career was Chandni (1989). In this Yash Chopra classic, she played the titular role opposite Rishi Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry set the silver screen ablaze, and the film went on to become a blockbuster. Even decades later, Chandni is remembered as one of Bollywood’s most romantic musicals, with Sridevi’s performance often described as magical.

Her versatility extended beyond just one film. Whether it was Mr. India, Lamhe, or her pairings with actors like Jeetendra in Tohfa, Sridevi proved time and again that she could transform a simple role into cinematic history.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What sacrifices did Sridevi make for Mom?

In an interview with the YouTube channel Game Changers, Boney Kapoor revealed the level of dedication Sridevi showed while working on Mom. According to him, she completely immersed herself in the character of a mother seeking justice for her daughter.

She dubbed for the film not just in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu, ensuring her voice carried the same emotional depth across languages.

She even reduced her fees to make room for A.R. Rahman to be brought on board for the film’s music.

To stay in character, she chose not to share a room with Boney Kapoor during the shoot. “She told me she didn’t want any distractions. At that time, she wanted to remain only a mother, not a wife,” he recalled.

This glimpse into her process shows how Sridevi lived her characters, putting art before personal comfort.

Why does her legacy endure?

Sridevi’s filmography is vast and rich, but what makes her legacy eternal is her ability to constantly reinvent herself while staying true to her craft. From commercial blockbusters to critically acclaimed dramas, she embraced every shade of cinema.

Boney Kapoor’s revelations about her sacrifices for Mom only underline what fans have always believed—Sridevi wasn’t just an actress; she was an artist who gave her all until the very end.

Highlights

Sridevi reduced her fees in Mom to bring A.R. Rahman into the film. She refused to share her room with Boney Kapoor to avoid distractions while preparing for her role. Her iconic performances in Chandni and Tohfa remain etched in Bollywood history.











