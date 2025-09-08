National Social media restored in Nepal after violent protest kills 19 people reporter September 8, 2025 Social media restored in Nepal after violent protest kills 19 people Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Post navigation Previous: Drugs, high-profile clients, ‘rough’ videos; who is Drug Queen Navya Malik? What is her Pakistan connection, and who is Vidhi Agarwal?Next: Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine, who refused to share room with her husband, even cut her fees to bring A.R. Rahman onboard, her name is… Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News National Cloudy, with thunderstorms and rain, Yamuna starts to recede reporter September 8, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National This film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol was a disaster, audience was disappointed, heroine’s career almost ended, film is… reporter September 8, 2025 National Indian intelligence agencies and security forces on high alert as Nepal protest turns violent reporter September 8, 2025