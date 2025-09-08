This film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol was a disaster, audience was disappointed, heroine’s career almost ended, film is…

Home

Eight years after the release, actor-director Shreyas Talpade looks back at his Hindi directorial debut with gratitude, recalling memories with Sunny and Bobby Deol while thanking his team and fans.

For actor and filmmaker Shreyas Talpade, September 8 marks an important milestone in his career. It was on this day, back in 2017, that his first Hindi directorial venture Poster Boys hit the theatres. The comedy, headlined by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Talpade himself, instantly struck a chord with audiences for its unusual yet entertaining storyline.

As the film completed eight years of its release, Shreyas took to Instagram to celebrate the journey and reminisce about the memories. He posted the film’s official poster and a few behind-the-scenes pictures featuring his co-stars Sunny and Bobby.

What did Shreyas say in his heartfelt note?

In his post, Shreyas expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and audiences for making his first directorial outing such a cherished experience. He wrote, “Poster Boys (Hindi) completes 8 years today. Time truly flies. Sunny Paaji, thank you for giving me the opportunity to direct and for always standing by me. Bobby Paaji, thank you for being such a good friend and a fantastic co-star. A big thanks to Triptii Dimri, Sonali Kulkarni, and Samiksha Bhatnagar for their excellent performances and hard work. My producer and partner, Dipti Talpade and the entire team, without you, this film wouldn’t have been possible. And the biggest thank you to the audience, who gave so much love to this film that it remains close to my heart.”

His words reflected not just gratitude but also nostalgia for a film that marked a turning point in his creative journey.

What was the story of Poster Boys?

Poster Boys was the official Hindi remake of Shreyas Talpade’s Marathi film of the same name, in which he had also acted. The film followed the lives of three ordinary men, Jagawar Chaudhary (Sunny Deol), Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol), and Arjun Singh (Shreyas Talpade), whose worlds turn upside down after their photographs mistakenly appear on a vasectomy advertisement.

The bizarre mix-up leads to ridicule from neighbours, relatives, and society at large. Humiliated and misunderstood, the trio decides to fight back against the system to reclaim their dignity.

What made the film stand out?

The biggest strength of Poster Boys lies in its unique and humorous concept. By combining comedy, satire, and light-hearted drama, the film addressed a socially relevant issue in a way that was both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Audiences appreciated this balance, and the film performed well at the box office. Over the years, it has retained its charm as a light entertainer with a strong message, cementing its place as a memorable chapter in Shreyas Talpade’s career.

Why does it remain a milestone even today?

Eight years on, Poster Boys continues to be remembered for its innovative storytelling and engaging performances. For Shreyas Talpade, it was more than just a film; it was the beginning of his journey as a director in Hindi cinema, a role that expanded his horizons beyond acting.

The film also strengthened his bonds with industry stalwarts like Sunny and Bobby Deol, and his latest post shows how deeply he values those collaborations.

