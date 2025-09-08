Home

Who is Flora Saini? Aishwarya Rai rejected a film for her due to…, now she is making headlines by entering Bigg Boss

Aishwarya Rai once took a stand for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu contestant Flora Saini, who was beaten by her producer boyfriend. This beauty, has been a victim of domestic violence, who has also appeared in Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’.

Flora Saini is one of the popular names in the film and OTT world. She started her acting career in 1999 with the Telugu film Prema Kosam. The producer of the film changed her name to Asha Saini without her knowledge on the basis of astrology. However, later she gained recognition with her real name. Flora’s first film did not do anything special, but she got recognition from the 2000 film Chala Bagundi. She made her special place in the South film industry on the basis of her acting. Flora, who has worked in more than 150 films in her career, became a well-known face in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industry.

When Aishwarya Rai came out in support of Flora Saini

Aishwarya Rai is not just known for her acting talent or beauty, but she also pays attention to the atrocities on women and supports them. She always raises her voice for the rights of the oppressed women. In such a situation, when Aishwarya came to know that the producer of the film in which she was working beats his girlfriend, she left that film. Aishwarya supported Flora when no one wanted to get involved in this matter.

Aishwarya went against the world and supported Flora

Flora Saini had revealed in an interview given to Bollywood Life in the year 2018 that when she disclosed the torture of her boyfriend, no one was ready to work with her. At that time only Aishwarya Rai stood by her. Flora Saini had told that Aishwarya not only supported her, but also left the film which her ex-boyfriend was producing.

Changed name thrice for success

She got recognition in Bollywood with the role of Bhootni in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Stree. To try her luck in films, Flora kept many names. First, she was named Asha Saini, then she kept her film name Mayuri on the advice of her astrologer and then kept her real name.

OTT made Flora Saini a star

She has appeared in many films like Gandhi Park, Prematho Ra, Narasimha Naidu. The actress is now going to appear in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu as one of the most talked-about celebrities of the show. Apart from films, Flora is a popular name on OTT. She has also worked in many films and series like Gandi Baat, Inside Edge, Dupur Thakurpo, Mayanagari: City of Dreams, Arya and Rana Naidu, The Trial.

