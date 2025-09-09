This actress became ‘lover’ and ‘mother’ to Raj Kapoor, shocked audiences with bold scenes, her name is…, film is…

Home

From being Raj Kapoor's heroine to playing a bold role in Mera Naam Joker, actress Padmini balanced classical dance with powerful screen presence, leaving behind a legacy of 250 films.

South Indian actress Padmini was not only a celebrated face of cinema but also a trained dancer whose grace captivated audiences across generations. Famous for her roles in films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Mera Naam Joker, she was equally known for her mastery in dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

Padmini was part of the legendary “Travancore Sisters” trio, along with her sisters Lalitha and Ragini, all of whom were acclaimed dancers. With her unique ability to blend acting and classical dance, Padmini became a star in both Hindi and South Indian cinema.

How did she step into films?

Padmini began her artistic journey at the tender age of 7 as a dancer. By 17, she entered Hindi cinema with Kalpana. Over the decades, she acted in more than 250 films spanning Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. She earned multiple awards for both her acting and her dance, cementing her place as a true cultural icon.

What made her on-screen pairing with Shivaji Ganesan so special?

Padmini’s pairing with Tamil legend Shivaji Ganesan became iconic. Together, they acted in 59 films, many of which were major box-office successes. Their blockbuster Dillana Mohanambal remains one of the most celebrated Tamil films, remembered even today for its music and performances.

In one of her most unusual roles, Padmini played both Shivaji Ganesan’s lover and his mother in the 1954 film Ethirparadh. The story, based on C.V. Sridhar’s narrative and directed by Narayanamurthi, offered a dramatic twist where love, loss, and destiny reshaped the characters’ relationships.

What was her boldest role in Hindi cinema?

In Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker, Padmini played a bold character of a girl living like a boy until her true identity is revealed. The role was unconventional for its time and highlighted her versatility as an actress unafraid to experiment with challenging parts.

Why does her legacy still shine bright?

Padmini worked alongside stalwarts like Rajesh Khanna, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), and Gemini Ganesan, apart from Raj Kapoor in Bollywood. Her contribution was not limited to films; she is remembered for bringing Indian classical dance to mainstream cinema and for pushing boundaries with her roles.

Even today, cinephiles recall her as the actress who seamlessly balanced glamour, performance, and tradition.

Highlights:

Padmini acted in more than 250 films across multiple languages and was a celebrated dancer. She starred in 59 films with Shivaji Ganesan, including the cult classic Dillana Mohanambal. In Mera Naam Joker, she stunned audiences with one of her boldest roles.











