Home

Entertainment

First Indian film to introduce concept of live-in relationship created a stir at box office, film was.., lead actors were…

This film was the first one to introduce the concept of live-in relationship, was widely loved and became a blockbuster, Find its name inside.

First Indian film to introduce concept of live-in relationship created a stir at box office, film was.., lead actors were…

Bollywood has always been a mirror to society and the outer world, whether it’s showcasing stories based on real events or incorporating themes and values that are part of the pop culture. One such similar story is of a film that was released back in 2005. This film spoke about the untouched concept of live-in relationships, which prevailed in our society, but were mostly rubbed off or existed in the hush-hush only. This film dared to bring this bold topic on screen in a light-hearted yet thought-provoking way.

The film that we are talking about is none other than Salaam Namaste, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film was made under the big banner production of Yash Raj and soon became one of the most talked-about romantic comedies of its time, blending entertainment with a bold social message.

Salaam Namaste’s Fresh Perspective and Bold Theme

The film was made by the filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Set against the backdrop of Australia, the film centered around two young Indians, Ambar Malhotra (Preity Zinta) and Nikhil Arora (Saif Ali Khan). The two meet by chance and end up as roommates, eventually falling for each other. Unlike the mainstream rom-coms of that time, which showcased the clichéd storyline, this film tapped on a fresh perspective and modern dynamic of a live-in relationship. It captured the fun, the fights, and the challenges of commitment without marriage.

How Much Did It Earn?

As per reports, the film was made on a humble budget of Rs 10 crores, but it went on to earn around Rs 55.98 crores at the box office. From its fresh narrative and impeccable performance to hit songs like My Dil Goes Hmmm, What’s Goin’ On, and the title track Salaam Namaste, this film created a buzz and soon became a youth favourite.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Saalam Namaste Starcast

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, the film also featured a strong star cast, including Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Maria Goretti. Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo appearance as a quirky doctor, which was widely appreciated. Interestingly, Siddharth Anand himself appeared briefly as a taxi driver in one of the scenes.

The film was a whole package; it entailed plenty of humour, emotional depth, and a thought-provoking theme. Nick’s reluctance to accept responsibility creates tension, leading to moments that were both heartwarming and heartbreaking. The film’s unique mix of comedy, romance, and drama made it relatable to urban youth while also sparking debates among conservative viewers.

Even after almost two decades, Salaam Namaste is still remembered as a hit film and a cultural milestone.

Story Highlights:

Salaam Namaste was a film that first introduced the concept of live-in relationships to the audience through cinema. Its fresh perspective made the audience think about this modern dynamic. It earned Rs 55.98 crores at the box office.











