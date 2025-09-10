Home

Sunjay Kapurs Rs 30,000 crore property dispute: Karisma Kapoors children to get a share or Priya Sachdev Kapur to inherit all wealth?

The battle for late industrialist Sanjay Kapoor’s massive fortune heats up in Delhi High Court as Karisma Kapoor’s kids demand their rightful share.

A major inheritance battle has erupted in the Delhi High Court over the estate of late industrialist and Sona Comstar chairman Sanjay Kapoor, who passed away in June 2025. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the court, claiming their rightful share in their father’s wealth, estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

The children allege that their stepmother, Priya Kapoor, manipulated Sanjay’s will to gain control of the entire property. According to them, Priya, with the help of her associates Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, concealed the will for almost seven weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

Why do the children suspect foul play?

Samaira and Kiaan maintain that their father always kept them informed about important matters. They argue that if Sanjay had drafted a will, he would have shared it with them. The siblings also accuse Priya Kapoor of initially denying the existence of a will, only to later produce one dated March 21, 2025. They claim that they were neither shown the original copy nor given any official version, further fueling their suspicion that the document was fabricated.

Their legal team argues that the will was forged to transfer ownership of Sanjay’s vast fortune to Priya Kapoor and her side of the family, leaving Karisma’s children with nothing.

How strong is the legal challenge?

Legal experts suggest that contesting a will is no easy feat. Advocate Shisba Chawla explained in a media interaction, “A will is considered a strong legal document. The person challenging it must prove that signatures are forged, the document was created fraudulently, or witnesses acted dishonestly. Without solid evidence, it is nearly impossible to have a will declared fake in court.”

Chawla added that Karisma Kapoor’s children want to ensure their future is financially secure and that their rights are protected. However, the final decision now rests entirely with the judiciary.

What was Sanjay Kapoor’s family background?

Sanjay Kapoor was married three times. He first tied the knot with actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Later, he remarried, and at the time of his death, he was living with his third wife, Priya Kapoor, with whom he had one son.

The presence of multiple family members, including stepchildren and a disputed will, has further complicated the matter, making this one of the most high-profile inheritance cases in recent memory.

What happens next?

The case has now reached the Delhi High Court, where evidence will be examined to determine the authenticity of the will. The legal battle is expected to be lengthy, given the scale of the fortune at stake and the allegations of fraud.

For now, the Kapoor family finds itself divided, with Karisma’s children demanding justice and Priya Kapoor defending the will as genuine. The court’s ruling will ultimately decide who inherits Sanjay Kapoor’s Rs 30,000 crore legacy.

