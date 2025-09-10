Meet actress who started her career as a background dancer, made her mark in TV and music albums, now rules film industry, she is…

Home

Once seen dancing in the background of a Mamta Kulkarni film, Neeru Bajwa has today become one of the highest-paid actresses of Punjabi cinema.

When we think of films, our eyes often remain fixed on the lead stars. But the truth is, no film is complete without side artists, background dancers, and character actors. Many times, the spotlight fades for the lead actors, while those once seen in the background go on to achieve massive fame. A striking example of this is an old picture from one of Mamta Kulkarni’s films. At first glance, the attention falls on the lead cast, but hidden in the background is a young girl dancing—someone who would later go on to become a superstar.

Who was the young girl in the frame?

The girl in the picture is none other than Neeru Bajwa, now one of the most successful names in Punjabi cinema. While she may have once been unnoticed in the backdrop, Neeru is today celebrated as one of the most prominent actresses in the industry. According to several media reports, she is also counted among the highest-paid Punjabi film stars.

A Canadian girl who dreamed of stardom

Interestingly, despite her flawless Punjabi on screen, Neeru Bajwa actually grew up in Canada. Born and raised there, she completed her education in the country. However, acting was always her true calling. Rather than following a conventional career path, she chose to take a leap of faith. She moved from Canada to Mumbai, determined to make a name in the world of entertainment.

When did Neeru Bajwa begin her acting career?

Her journey began in 1998, when she landed her first film role. From there, she gradually made her presence felt in Bollywood, appearing in television shows and music albums as well. But her biggest breakthrough came in Punjabi cinema, where her expressive performances, charm, and screen presence won the hearts of millions. Today, she is not only a household name in Punjab but also among Punjabi-speaking communities across the world.

Personal life and family

In 2015, Neeru Bajwa tied the knot with businessman Harry Jawandha. The couple has since built a beautiful life together, with Neeru successfully balancing her career and personal commitments. Despite her immense success, she continues to remain connected to her roots, often expressing gratitude for the opportunities that shaped her journey.

