Meet superstar who is in jail for a murder case, now his hands are rotting with fungus, demands for… he is…

Kannada film superstar Darshan is behind bars these days. He is accused of murdering his fan Renuka Swamy. Recently, when he was presented in court through video conferencing, he made an emotional appeal to the judge. Darshan said that his condition is continuously deteriorating in jail. He even said, “I have not been able to see sunlight for the last 30 days, I have fungus in my hands, I cannot bear it anymore, give me poison.” The court reprimanded him for this statement and warned him not to say such things again.

Court’s decision on jail transfer

The jail administration had filed a petition that Darshan be transferred from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to Ballari Jail, 300 km away. But the court said that there was no solid reason to do so. Therefore, the demand for transfer was rejected. However, the court did give some relief by partially accepting his problems. Now Darshan will be allowed to walk in the jail premises. Along with this, an order was also given to provide him an extra bed, pillow and bedsheet. The court made it clear that all the facilities will be provided as per the jail rules and strict action will be taken for breaking the rules.

Murder case of a fan

This entire case is of June 2024. According to the police, a fan named Renuka Swamy had sent objectionable messages to actress Pavitra Gowda, who is considered close to Darshan. Angered by this, Darshan and his associates kidnapped Renuka Swamy. It is alleged that he was tortured by locking him in a shed in Bengaluru for three days and was later killed. The police recovered his body from a drain.

The court has rejected Darshan’s demand to change his jail, but has given him limited relaxation considering his condition. Now it remains to be seen what new twist comes in this high-profile case in the upcoming hearing.

