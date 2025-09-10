Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari almost gets physical with Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik calls him Shehnaaz Gill ka…

Bigg Boss 19 turned intense as a small joke between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha escalated into a heated clash, with both nearly getting physical before housemates intervened.

As Bigg Boss 19 is progressing, the show is getting more and more heated. There is a lot of bickering between the contestants. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha almost got physical over a small joke. Soon the conversation escalated and other contestants had to step in. Read on.

What was the conversation between Mridul and Shehbaz?

Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha were seen explaining things to each other. In this, Mridul said that Shehbaz should have told him if he found the joke offensive. To this, Shehbaz replied that Mridul should not behave like that. After this, a commotion broke out between the two. They even talked about killing each other and moved towards fighting. Fortunately, the housemates present there stopped both of them.

This is a developing story; further details will be added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











