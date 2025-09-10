



Business Wire India

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, announces a new client milestone, surpassing 100 VMware contracts served to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909900104/en/

Rimini Street Selected by 100+ Organizations as their Preferred Support Solution for VMware

Selected by the some of the world’s leading CIOs at global organizations as their preferred VMware support partner for perpetual licenses, Rimini Support™ for VMware continues to lead the market as a powerful, proven solution for protecting and maximizing the full value of VMware investments. By partnering with Rimini Street and benefitting from the premium support, exclusive security services and expert guidance, clients are effectively lowering IT operating costs, achieving fast, complete resolution for priority tickets, and gaining freedom, flexibility and time to make informed decisions for their hypervisor roadmap strategy.

“We were already Rimini Street customers for support of our SAP applications, so the transition to include VMware felt natural,” said Jefferson Andriotti, head of IT and supply at Lwart Soluções Ambientais, a Brazilian renewable energy service provider. “Faced with two choices: either pay Broadcom’s new licensing costs or engage Rimini Street for support for VMware, we chose the path that made sense. Our IT team was already familiar with Rimini Street, and we could seamlessly transition our VMware support with the same expectations of exceptional service.”

For organizations who are already Rimini Support clients for Oracle, SAP, Salesforce or the hundreds of other products supported by Rimini Street, adding Rimini Support for VMware has become a force multiplier in savings and efficiencies gained.

“We recognize VMware perpetual licensees are facing uncertainty about their path forward,” said Rodney Kenyon, SVP of Rimini Support™ solutions. “At Rimini Street, we empower our VMware clients to remain secure, receive exceptional support service and gain time to explore all viable options with the confidence that their VMware investments will run smoothly for years to come.”

Rimini Protect™ Advanced Hypervisor Security (AHS) delivers peace of mind

Exploits against hypervisors can be particularly devastating, with potential impact across all virtual machines hosted through a single breach. Rimini Support for VMware clients have the added benefit of the included Rimini Protect™ Advanced Hypervisor Security (AHS), powered by Vali Cyber®, an exclusive, integrated, zero-day proactive protection that stops malware, ransomware, and other threats with real-time detection – all without operating system or code changes.

“Waking up to news of a zero-day vulnerability being exploited is never enjoyable, as it forces security teams to immediately focus on mitigation efforts,” said Gabe Dimeglio, CISO, SVP & GM of Rimini Protect™ and Rimini Watch™ solutions. “Rimini Protect Advanced Hypervisor Security is the industry’s first purpose-built hypervisor security solution that effectively neutralizes threats before they become an issue. It’s protection without any downtime or impact on business operations, or reliance on vendor patches. It’s one of the many reasons why VMware licensees are selecting Rimini Street as their preferred solution to support and protect their critical systems.”

"As a Rimini Street client, we appreciate the proactive approach to security and the comprehensive protection offered by Rimini Protect Advanced Hypervisor Security for our VMware hypervisor environment,” said Dana Howard, IT operations and security manager at Bluebird Fiber, a US-based fiber internet and data transport provider. "The Rimini Street security team has been incredible and true experts in their field, and their support has made our VMWare journey seamless and impactful. I’m excited about what we’ll accomplish in the future!”

Learn more about Rimini Street’s unmatched VMware support, security and advisory services and how it can help your organization win with a stronger, flexible VMware strategy here.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “currently,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “goal,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, litigation, agreements and Court orders involving Oracle, the wind down of support services for Oracle’s PeopleSoft software products and the impact on future period revenue and costs incurred related to these efforts; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of macro-economic trends, geopolitical tensions and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry and our intentions with respect to our pricing model; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our expectations regarding new product offerings, partnerships and alliance programs, including but not limited to our partnership with ServiceNow; our ability to grow our revenue and accurately forecast revenue, along with the results of any efforts to manage costs to align with revenue expectations and expansion of our offerings; the expected impact of reductions in our workforce during the last and current fiscal year and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel; our business plan and ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the volatility of our stock price; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats; any deficiencies associated with generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies potentially used by us or by our third-party vendors and service providers; our ability to protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and to comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; tariff costs (including tariff relief or the ability to mitigate tariffs, in light of new or increased tariffs imposed by the United States government and the potential for retaliatory trade measures by affected countries); a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; any negative impact of environmental, social and governance matters on our reputation or business and the exposure of our business to additional costs or risks from our reporting on such matters; our ability to maintain our good standing with the United States government and international governments and capture new contracts with governmental entities; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 31, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2025 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909900104/en/











Source link