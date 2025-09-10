Home

Salman Khans old dance video with Kunickaa Sadanand sparks Bigg Boss 19 bias chatter, netizens say, now we understand…

An old clip of Salman Khan’s stage act has gone viral with claims linking it to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

Salman Khan is back with season 19 of Bigg Boss, and as always, the show has stirred controversy within weeks of its launch. This time, actress Kunickaa Sadanand has become the talking point. Some viewers allege that the makers and Salman are being unusually lenient with her compared to other contestants. Social media is buzzing with claims that her association with Salman has made the show tilt in her favour.

Just when the debate was heating up, a bold video of Salman Khan performing on stage with a mystery woman resurfaced online, sparking fresh speculation.

What does the viral video show?

The resurfaced clip shows Salman Khan, shirtless, dancing energetically at an award show. A woman in a black short dress and heels is seen getting up close with the actor during the performance. At one point, Salman even lifts her on his shoulder and walks across the stage, leaving the audience stunned.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named ItsRubiology, who claimed that the woman alongside Salman was Kunickaa Sadanand. The caption read, “So now I understand why #SalmanKhan takes #KunickaaSadanand.”

Watch the video here:

Is the woman really Kunickaa Sadanand?

The answer is no. The viral claim is false. The woman in the clip is not Kunickaa Sadanand but renowned choreographer Pony Verma, who later married actor Prakash Raj. The video is from the 43rd Filmfare Awards held in 1998—long before Kunickaa ever entered Bigg Boss.

This fact-check puts to rest the online rumours trying to connect the resurfaced dance video to the current season of the reality show.

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

Despite the noise outside, the Bigg Boss 19 house continues to run its own drama. Apart from Kunickaa Sadanand, the season features:

Gaurav Khanna

Amaal Mallik

Awez Darbar

Ashnoor Kaur

Mridul Tiwari

Nagma Mirajkar

Baseer Ali

Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal

Zeishan Quadri

Nehal Chudasama

Natalia Janoszek

Pranit More

Farhana Bhatt

Neelam Giri

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

Social media may continue to spin narratives around contestants and the host, but the resurfaced video only highlights how old clips are often taken out of context to create new controversies. While Salman Khan’s bold performance may have shocked audiences back in 1998, dragging Kunickaa Sadanand’s name into it in 2025 is nothing more than misinformation.

