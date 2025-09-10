Home

Sports

WATCH: Sanju Samson turns Superman, takes brilliant catch in Asia Cup 2025 opener

India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson took a great diving catch to dismiss UAE’s Asif Khan early in the second match of Asia Cup 2025. The match is being played on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Team India celebrating wicket against UAE in Asia Cup 2025. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson made an amazing diving catch to get UAE’s Asif Khan out early in the second Asia Cup 2025 match. The game is happening on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The wicket fell on the third ball of the 11th over in UAE’s innings. Shivam Dube bowled a good ball that moved away after bouncing. Asif Khan was stuck in one place and tried to hit the ball away from his body but only got a thick edge. The ball went low to Sanju Samson’s right, and he quickly dived to take a sharp catch.

Where is the video?

Helloooo Air Samson 🚀😍 pic.twitter.com/3lHg5KOzSv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 10, 2025

The right-handed batsman had a poor performance, making only 2 runs from 7 balls. After Asif got out, UAE were in trouble at 51 for 6 after 10.3 overs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened in the match?

India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, chasing down a paltry 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls while his opening partner Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 20 and 7 respectively as India reached 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs in a completely lopsided match.

Earlier, India bowled the UAE out for a mere 57, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also got one wicket each after the UAE were asked to bat first. Opener Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 22 runs for UAE, who were asked to bat first.

What were the brief scores?

UAE: 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22; Shivam Dube 3/4, Kuldeep Yadav 4/7).

India: 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1/16).

With PTI Inputs.

Story Highlights:

India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson made an amazing diving catch to get UAE’s Asif Khan out The wicket fell on the third ball of the 11th over in the UAE’s innings in Asia Cup 2025. India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, chasing down a paltry 58-run target in just 4.3 overs.











