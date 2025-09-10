What Nepal Gen-Z’s interim PM pick Sushila Karki said on Indian leaders?

Home

Sushila Karki, the only woman in Nepal’s history to serve as the country’s Chief Justice, was approached by Gen-Z protesters to head an interim government in the country.

Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, who has been chosen by the country’s Gen-Z protesters as the country’s interim Prime Minister, has described herself as a friend of India, and praised India’s political leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Sushila Karki said about PM Modi and Indian leaders?

Sushila Karki hurled warm praises at Indian leaders, saying that she was impressed with the country’s political leadership, particularly PM Narendra Modi. “I am very much impressed with Indian leaders. My Indian friends treat me as a sister. Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I have huge respect for PM Modi). I have a good impression of Modi j,” the 73-year-old jurist was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

Reminiscing her time at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in the early 1970s, Sushila Karki said she was a friend of India has fond memories of her time at the BHU, where she earned her Master’s degree in political science in 1975.

“I studied in BHU… I have many friends in India. I still remember my teachers in BHU. The relationship with India is very good and it goes back many years. India has helped Nepal a lot. Indians always wish well for Nepal,” she was quoted as saying.

Who is Sushila Karki?

An eminent jurist, Sushila Karki began her practice as a lawyer, but gradually rose through the ranks to become a regional judge, and ultimately the country’s only woman Chief Justice.

If approved by Nepal Army Chief, Sushila Karki, would script history as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal. Bidya Devi Bhandari has previously served as the country’s President, though the post is merely a ceremonial one as Nepal is a parliamentary system with the PM serving as the de facto Head of the State.

Earlier in the day, Sushila Karki, the only woman in Nepal’s history to serve as the country’s Chief Justice, was approached by Gen-Z protesters to head an interim government in the country, amid earlier reports suggesting that the agitators wanted a Gen-Z leader to helm Nepal’s top post.

Confirming the development, Karki said she was humbled that the “Gen-Z group trusted me to lead the government for a short period”, and asserted she was “prepared to work in the national interest.”











