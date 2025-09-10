Home

A petition has been filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Kiaan and Samaira, challenging Sunjay Kapur’s will, which purportedly leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Priya.

Actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court to get a share in their father Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate. Kapur, who was the chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in June 2025.

At the time of his death, he was married to his third wife Priya Sachdev (Priya Kapoor) and has a son with her. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor and has two children named Samaira and Kiaan.

The petition, filed by Kiaan and Samaira, challenges Sunjay’s March 21 will, which purportedly leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Priya. Samaira has authorised her as her general power of attorney, Kiaan, a minor, is also represented by Karisma as the legal guardian.

The children claim that neither Sunjay mentioned about the will, nor Priya, or any other person, ever spoke of its existence.

During the hearing, Priya’s advocate said, “This suit is not maintainable at all. I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection – where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles till the Supreme Court. Your husband left you several years ago.” He was referring to Karisma and Sunjay’s divorce in 2016.

The advocate added, “The plaintiffs ought to have told your ladyships that the proceedings with ex-wife, acrimonious divorce proceedings ended up in the top court. So much love. We have a man who has died. Show some sympathy. I am a widow. I was his last lawfully wedded wife. Where were you? Your husband left you many years ago.”

Priya has also claimed that Karisma’s children received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets under the RK Family Trust. “So much crying.. The plaintiffs received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets under the Trust. I don’t know how much is enough,” she said.











