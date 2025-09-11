Amrutanjan Healthcare’s Campaign Empowers India to Live Every Moment Free from Pain

In today’s fast-paced world, where long workdays, crowded commutes, and endless screen time have become the norm, pain whether back ache, joint pain, migraine, or headache often strikes without warning, robbing people of the simple joys that matter most. For generations, Amrutanjan has been more than just a remedy; it has been a trusted companion, offering fast and caring pain relief that understands the everyday struggles of life.

A still from the Amrutanjan TVC campaign, capturing a moment where a woman is seen experiencing pain, highlighting the everyday struggles that the brand aims to ease

With its new campaign, “Har Dard Mitaye,” Amrutanjan extends this promise of relief to today’s youth. The campaign launches with two new TVCs that capture relatable, everyday moments when pain interrupts work be it everyday responsibilities of a household, office or even a simple commute. In each situation, Amrutanjan steps in with fast, natural relief, helping people bounce back to life’s moments without missing a beat.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple truth – pain may be inevitable, but it does not have to hold you back. Whether it’s a home maker attending to everyday household chores, young professional powering through sleepless nights, a student battling digital fatigue, or a commuter worn out by traffic, Amrutanjan’s stories reflect the lives of millions reminding them that the brand cares, understands, and is always there.

The campaign also highlights Amrutanjan’s balm and roll-on formats, showcased in different contexts to represent the category entry points. The balm category in India has only 38% household penetration. By showing diverse, everyday pain situations and the multipurpose benefits of Amrutanjan, the brand aims to drive greater adoption and bring more households into the fold.

Another key focus is addressing the youth’s over-reliance on tablets for quick pain relief. Prolonged use of tablet can have side effects, and Amrutanjan is positioning its roll-on format as a safer, more convenient alternative. With its instant cooling effect and fast action within 2 minutes, the roll-on promises quick, effective, and hassle-free relief.

Once again, Amrutanjan reaffirms its enduring promise “Har Dard Mitaye” delivering not just relief, but empathy, affordability, and effectiveness. Because it’s not just about curing pain; it is about enabling people to live their everyday moments, big and small, fully and joyfully.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, said, “At Amrutanjan, we have always believed that pain is not just a physical discomfort, it is an interruption to living life to the fullest. Our mission has been simple yet profound: to provide safe, natural, and effective pain relief that allows people to carry on with confidence. For generations, families across India have trusted us in their times of need, and that trust is both our proud legacy and our greatest responsibility. With this new campaign, we address the realities of modern life while reaffirming our timeless promise-Har Dard Miteyen. More than a tagline, it reflects our commitment to stand by people through every discomfort, every generation, and every change. As we look ahead, we will continue blending the wisdom of our heritage with innovation, ensuring that relief, care, and trust remain within everyone’s reach.”

Adding to this, Mr. Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, said, “This campaign is about making Amrutanjan relevant to a new generation while staying true to our heritage. These stories reflect very real pain triggers of today’s lifestyles. But more importantly, they reflect the relief and reassurance that Amrutanjan brings. Our task is always to help people live a pain free life with confidence, reflecting Amrutanjan’s commitment to supporting a pain-free, active life.“

Adds Navneet Virk, Sr VP and Creative Director at RK Swamy,

‘Brand Amrutanjan’s most valuable asset is its legacy of purity. And today, consumers are going back to what’s authentic, what’s natural. Amrutanjan’s naturalness has a timeless relevance and by mirroring their everyday lives in this campaign, we want to enhance our connection with today’s generation.‘

With the campaign, Amrutanjan is not only reinforcing its position as one of the leading brands in pain management, but also driving household penetration by re-establishing the balm as a multipurpose solution effective for both head and body pain.

YouTube links:

Link 1: youtu.be/7pPK0X1bIVM

Link 2: youtu.be/cKeDuPZLBso

About Amrutanjan Healthcare

Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, a company with a rich legacy, is best known for its iconic 132-year-old brand, Amrutanjan Pain Balms. A purpose-driven and innovative company, Amrutanjan Healthcare offers a versatile product portfolio. Its flagship brand, Amrutanjan, is a pain management expert that provides high-quality solutions by combining science and naturalness. The Economic Times felicitated Amrutanjan Healthcare as one of the Best Healthcare Brands at the 7th edition of ET Now Best Healthcare Brands, for the second consecutive year. Apart from pain management products, Amrutanjan Healthcare offers products in other categories including women’s hygiene brand Comfy Snug Fit, beverage brands Amrutanjan Electro+ and Fruitnik, derma care with Stop Itch Anti-Fungal powder spray and in cold and congestion category through the Amrutanjan Relief range. As a company that is employee-centric, it endeavours to provide a culture that accepts new ideas, embraces change, and encourages innovation. The company’s commitment to supporting inclusive growth is uncompromising, which is proven through the social services it has undertaken for generations. The company is actively engaged in the fields of education for the underprivileged sector, preventive health, environment protection, animal welfare, and women empowerment.

For more information visit: www.worldofamrutanjan.com