Asia Cup 2025: This record was never made before in India vs Pakistan T20 matches, will history be created this time?





New Delhi: Team India has started its mission by defeating UAE in Asia Cup. The kind of game the Indian team has shown in the first match is commendable. India is already considered a strong contender to win the Asia Cup title, the team has also shown it. Now the wait is for 14th September, when the India vs Pakistan match will be played. But will that feat happen this time, which has never happened in a T20 International match between these two teams till now, the answer to this will be found only on Sunday evening.

How many times may India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025?

This time, the match between India and Pakistan has been scheduled for Sunday, 14th September. This will be a league match, but after this there is a possibility that these two teams will also clash in the Super 4 match. This match will be held on 21st September. When the top two teams of Group 1 will face each other. Pakistan’s team may be weak, but still the team will make its place in the Super 4.

What is the shocking record which has never been made before in an India vs Pakistan T20 Match?

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see whether this time when there will be a T20 International match between India and Pakistan, any batsman will play a century innings or will miss it. Because whenever these two teams have clashed before, no batsman has ever scored a century. Here we are not talking only about the Asia Cup, but all T20 matches. Whenever the two teams have faced each other, the batsman who has scored the highest score has been Virat Kohli. He played an unbeaten innings of 82 runs against Pakistan in Melbourne in the year 2022.

Story Highlights:

India will face Pakistan on 14th September in the Asia Cup 2025. No batsman has ever scored a century in the India vs Pakistan T20 Match. The batsman who has scored the highest score has been Virat Kohli in India vs Pakistan T20 Match.





Source link