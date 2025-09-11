Home

In Bigg Boss 19, chaos erupted during the captaincy task as Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj clashed physically, while Nehal accused Amaal Malik of inappropriate behaviour.

Bigg Boss 19: Drama hit the roof in the latest captaincy task as Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Amaal Malik, and Baseer Ali were pitted against each other. Once again, Abhishek and Baseer locked horns, and their clash turned so nasty that Baseer ended up needing medical attention due to Bajaj’s aggression. But that wasn’t all. While the boys fought, Nehal broke down mid-task, accusing Amaal Malik of touching her inappropriately, which left the entire house shocked.

This is a developing story; further details will be added.











