



Business Wire India

Creator-Led Global AI Film, Music Video, and Games Competition

Uniting the Global AI Creative Community

Chroma Awards, a groundbreaking AI Film, Music Video, and Games competition organized by ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, announced today that submissions are open for its inaugural competition, with a November deadline. Competition participants can access free trials of AI tools provided by sponsors starting today at https://pack.chromaawards.com/.

The Chroma Awards was established with the mission to educate, empower, and spotlight the next generation of artists and showcase how AI can empower human creativity. The competition is organized by ElevenLabs and presented by Google Cloud, Freepik, fal, Dreamina AI, and CapCut.

“Through this initiative we hope to unite creators, communities, and companies across the world to bring emerging technology and creative talent together in dialogue,” said Matty Shimura, Chroma Awards. “We’re incredibly grateful to our partners for their support in bringing this competition to life, and we look forward to seeing the fantastic ways the creative community uses these free trials in their submissions.”

Award Categories: Submissions to the Chroma Awards are open in three main divisions: Film, Music Videos, and Games, each with unique categories, rules, and prizes. Each project may only be entered into one category, but there is no limit to the number of projects participants can submit, including multiple entries within the same category.

Deadlines & Eligibility: The submission deadline is November 3, 2025 at 11:45 PM PT. Judging will take place in three rounds, leading up to the announcement of winners in an Awards Ceremony Livestream on December 7, 2025. The Chroma Awards accepts all projects made after February 1, 2025.

Judging: The Chroma Awards upholds a standard criteria for selecting projects, agreed upon by a strong, diverse panel of judges around the globe with both traditional and AI industry experience. Criteria include emotional resonance, thematic adherence, demonstrated creativity, high production value, and sound design. Please see this The Chroma Awards upholds a standard criteria for selecting projects, agreed upon by a strong, diverse panel of judges around the globe with both traditional and AI industry experience. Criteria include emotional resonance, thematic adherence, demonstrated creativity, high production value, and sound design. Please see this link for official competition rules and more details on eligibility.





Source link