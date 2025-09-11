Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport will celebrate Durga Puja with Bonedi Barir Bhoj, an exclusive Durga Puja buffet menu inspired by the grand banquets of Bengal’s zamindari households. Available at Social Kitchen this special offering celebrates traditional Bengali cuisine and festive heritage by bringing together a diverse selection of authentic dishes and comforting classics. Carefully crafted by the hotel’s culinary team, the menu evokes nostalgia and communal spirit, featuring a succession of courses ranging from welcome drinks and appetizers to hearty main courses and traditional sweets.

The buffet will consist of a wide range of delicacies which includes: Refreshments – Phuchka-r songge Anarosh-er Tok-Jhal-Misty Jol; Soups – Dhonepata Lebu Diye Masoor dal-er Shorba and Lasuni Murg Sorba; Table Munchies – Sundori Beguni and Mourola Macher Jhuri Bhaja, Starters –Thakur Barir Mach Bora and Murgi-ar-Kolmi saag-er Phuluri, Vegetarian Main Course – Chhanar Dhakai Korma, Basanti Pulao and Aloor Dum; Non-Vegetarian Main Course – Sorshe Bhapa Mach, Chhingri Malai Curry and Kolkata Chicken Tikka Biriyani; and lastly, Desserts – Komola Bhog, Labongo Latika and Gangarampur er Kheer Doi amongst many others.

This year, the menu’s highlights are dedicated to Bengal’s celebrated patriots including Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s favouriteAam-o-Narkel er Misti Sorbot, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s favourite Bhaja Moong Dal, Matangini Hazra’s favourite Aloo Jhinge Posto, Master Da Surya Sen’s favourite Sorshe Pui Saag-er Daata Chorchori, Bagha Jatin’s favourite Lal Mangsher Jhol, Swami Vivekananda’s favourite Chushir Payesh and Rabindranath Tagore’s favourite Rosogolla notably.

Date: 28th September, 2025 – 1st October, 2025

Timings: Lunch – 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, Dinner – 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Price: Rs.1666/- plus taxes per person

Address: Social Kitchen, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport,

Biswa Bangla Sarani, Rajarhat, (Near Chinar Park), Kolkata – 700136