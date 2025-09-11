Home

Kuldeep Yadav BREAKS R Ashwins record in Indias Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE

Star India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ethched his name in the history book as he played a key role in UAE's batting collapse as they managed to score only 57 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener.

ethched his name in the record book, with a sensational spell against UAE.

Kuldeep Yadav ethched his name in the record book, with a sensational spell against UAE in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener breaking down Ravichandran Ashwin's record and powering India to their biggest T20I victory in history on Wednesday.

The UAE failed to make an impact as the match ended in within just two hours at the Dubai International Stadium.

The UAE failed to make an impact as the match ended in within just two hours at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kuldeep played a key role in UAE’s batting collapse

Kuldeep played a key role in UAE’s batting collapse as bowled a brilliant spell of 4/7 in just 2.1 overs. The effort took him past Axar Patel and R Ashwin, both tied at 72 wickets, as he now tops the chart with 73 wickets in 41 matches at a remarkable average of 13.39.

His performance peaked in the ninth over, where he displayed his class and scripted his name in the record book.

Kuldeep picked three wickets in one over

In that over, Kuldeep showcased his masterclass as he first dismissed Rahul Chopra (3), who got caught by vice-captain Shubman Gill in the opening delivery. Four balls later, skipper Waseem (19 off 22) was dismissed LBW, before Harshit Kaushik (2 off 2) had his stumps rattled on the final ball.

Kuldeep’s three wicket in his one over sealed the deal, as he bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

This was recorded as the second-lowest score in Asia Cup history, with only Hong Kong’s 38 against Pakistan in 2022 ranking lower.

India chased down the target in 27 balls

Hong Kong managed to post a total of only 57 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, India chased down the target in just 27 balls. Abhishek played an impressive knock of 30 off 16 deliveries, while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 20 and 7 runs respectively.

India will face their arc-rival Pakistan in the next Asia Cup which is to be played on Sunday, September 14.

