Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets

Captain Litton Das led the way as Bangladesh won easily by seven wickets against Hong Kong in their first Asia Cup match on Thursday.

Litton Das in action against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025. (PIC – X)

Captain Litton Das took charge as Bangladesh secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Thursday. The Bangladeshi bowlers kept things tight, restricting Hong Kong to just 143 runs. Later, Das played a steady knock of 59 from 39 balls to guide his team to an easy win.

Hong Kong managed to challenge Bangladesh for a short while during the chase, but the experienced side picked up the pace and wrapped up the match in 17.4 overs. This marked Hong Kong’s second straight defeat in the tournament.

How did Bangladesh bat?

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon gave Bangladesh a quick start by scoring 19 off 14 balls with a few boundaries. But after the power play, scoring became difficult, and the team went 33 balls without hitting a boundary.

Litton Das, however, timed his innings well. He smashed Yasim Murtaza for a six with a slog sweep and then took a couple of runs to reach his half-century. That 15th over from Murtaza went for 16 runs and gave Bangladesh the push they needed in the final phase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Towhid Hridoy supported his captain brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 35 from 36 balls during their 95-run partnership. After Das was dismissed, Hridoy finished the game with the winning run, rounding off a solid all-round effort by Bangladesh.

What were the Brief Scores?

Hong Kong: 143 for 7 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/21, Rishad Hossain 2/31, Taskin Ahmed 2/38).

Bangladesh: 144/3 in 17.4 overs (Litton Das 59, Towhid Hridoy 35 not out).

With PTI Inputs

Story Highlights:

Captain Litton Das took charge as Bangladesh secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. Hong Kong managed to challenge Bangladesh for a short while during the chase. Litton Das played a steady knock of 59 from 39 balls to guide his team to an easy win











