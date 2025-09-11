Home

Entertainment

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection: Mohanlals Hridayapoorvam is in danger as Kalyani Priyadarshans supernatural thriller crosses Rs…

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah has stormed past Rs 200 crore globally in 14 days. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam lags behind, struggling to match its success.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, helmed by Dominic Arun, is rewriting box office records, emerging as a dominant force in Malayalam cinema. In just 14 days, this supernatural thriller has amassed over Rs 200 crore globally, securing its position as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing Tovino Thomas’s 2018.

How much has Lokah earned?

The film’s domestic performance is equally impressive, with Lokah collecting Rs 97.01 crore in India by Day 14, as it earned Rs 4.25 crore. Its multilingual release strategy paid off, with the Malayalam version leading at Rs 42.45 crore, followed by Rs 7.05 crore from Telugu and Rs 5.05 crore from Tamil audiences. The Hindi version, despite a delayed release, contributed Rs 15 lakh to the total.

In contrast, Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam started strong but has seen a decline in momentum. By Day 14, the film’s earnings stood at Rs 32.68 crore, with a noticeable drop in audience turnout as it earned Rs 0.68 crore. Although it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark globally, the film’s performance has been overshadowed by Lokah’s unprecedented success.

How is Lokah dominating other films?

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is dominating other films at the box office due to a combination of strong storytelling, stunning visuals, and a unique supernatural premise that has captivated audiences across languages. While other films like Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira have seen mixed to average responses, Lokah has created a pan-Indian buzz. Its multilingual release strategy allowed it to tap into Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and even Hindi-speaking audiences. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s powerful performance and Dominic Arun’s direction have struck a chord with younger viewers, especially, helping the film go viral on social media.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Lokah

The film has created waves for being India’s first female-led superhero fantasy, blending elements of Kerala’s folklore with visually rich storytelling and modern action. The story revolves around “Chandra,” a seemingly ordinary woman who discovers extraordinary powers linked to ancient forces. The film also features Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salim, Arun Kurian and major cameo roles by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan.

Story Highlights

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra crosses Rs 200 crore globally in 14 days, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

The film has earned Rs 97.01 crore in India, with Rs 42.45 crore from Malayalam and notable contributions from Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions.

Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam lags behind with Rs 32.68 crore domestically, despite an initially strong start.

The movie’s pan-India appeal, female superhero theme, and stellar performances have made it a runaway success across markets.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has truly become a cinematic phenomenon, setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema with its powerful narrative and massive box office pull. Led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has outperformed major releases like Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthi Chaadum Kuthira with its unique storytelling, fantasy elements, and multilingual appeal.











