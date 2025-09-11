Home

News

Man walks into police station, confesses to beheading second wife and her…, fled with two heads of…

Kallakurichi: A chilling incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district where a man named Kolanji went to Vellore Prison on Thursday and surrendered himself. The cops were shocke

Man walks into police station, confesses to beheading second wife and her…, fled with two heads of…

Kallakurichi: A chilling incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district where a man named Kolanji went to Vellore Prison on Thursday and surrendered himself. The cops were shocked to learn when Kolanji revealed his crime. He told the cops that he beheaded his wife, Lakshmi, and her partner, Thangarasu, after learning about their affair. Lakshmi was the accused’s second wife. After brutally beheading Lakshmi and Thangarasu, the man fled with both of their heads.

How The Accused Came To Know About His Wife’s Affair?

Kolanji, who hails from Malaikottalam area of Kallakurichi district, and used to live with the victim woman, who was his second wife. After knowing about her affair with Thangarasu, angered Kolanji brutally slit the victims’ throat when they were on the terrace of his house on Thursday. He then beheaded them and fled with the heads.

• A man named Kolanji surrendered at Vellore Prison after confessing to beheading his wife Lakshmi and her partner Thangarasu.

• The murders took place on the terrace of Kolanji’s house after he discovered his wife’s affair.

• Police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem.

• Kolanji carried both severed heads in a bag to the prison; he was arrested and further investigation is underway.

How The Police Responded?

Upon receiving information about the dual murders, a team of Varanjaram police immediately rushed to the crime scene and took the bodies into their possession. The bodies were lying on the pool of blood. Cops then took the bodies to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy procedure.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Will Happen Next?

Police have recovered the heads of the victims and sent them for tests.

The accused man reached the Vellore prison with a bag in which he kept both the heads. The Vellore prison authorities immediately informed Paagayam police station and arrested him.

Further details into the case is awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details into the case will be added.)











