Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has introduced four new additions to its comprehensive range of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) antennas. The new antennas include the YFGD000AA high precision, low profile antenna which covers all GNSS bands, the YFGD000BA, optimized for triple-band solutions in GNSS L1, L2 and L5 bands, the YFGN000H1AC high precision, lightweight antenna that again covers all GNSS bands, and the YEGT010W1AM, designed for general-purpose reception in non-precision applications.

Quectel’s triple-band and all-band antennas are purpose-built to maximize performance with the latest generation of RTK GNSS modules. These include the LC29H dual-band module, designed for cost-sensitive yet precision-critical applications; the LG290P industrial-grade module, delivering centimetre-level accuracy with RTK fix times under five seconds; and the flagship LG580P, which adds L6 support and dual-antenna heading, making it the ideal solution for ADAS, robotics and autonomous systems. Complementing the hardware, Quectel’s global RTK correction service leverages a network of more than 21,000 base stations to provide consistent centimetre-level accuracy worldwide, ensuring seamless coverage across Asia, Europe, North America and beyond, and enabling true scalability for industries such as agriculture, logistics and automotive.

“Our aim is to provide engineers, developers and device designers with maximized choices so they can create optimized designs for the next wave of GNSS devices,” said David Wei, Senior Product Director, Antenna Product Dept, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With these new antennas we have GNSS options encompassing GNSS systems, frequency bands, form factors, operating temperature ranges and compliance with industry requirements. Add to this our GNSS RTK modules, RTK Correction services and antenna design support services and Quectel truly can be your one-stop option for GNSS solutions.”

The YFGD000AA is a high-performance multi-band active GNSS antenna designed for professional applications requiring ultra-precise positioning across L1, L2, L5, L6 and L-Band frequencies (1164–1300 MHz and 1525–1606 MHz). With dimensions of 78.6mm x 75.6mm x 16.2mm and a screw mounting, the antenna is suitable for vehicular or fixed installations and operates in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range. Combining exceptional signal sensitivity with rugged durability, this antenna is engineered for mission-critical deployments in autonomous systems, geodetic surveying and high-accuracy navigation. It is RoHS, REACH and POPS compliant.

The YFGD000BA offers similar capabilities to the YFGD000AA but has been developed to support professional applications with ultra-precise positioning needs across L1, L2 and L5 bands (1164–1238 MHz and 1559–1606 MHz). It shares dimensions, operating temperature range and mounting options with the YFGD000AA and is also RoHS, REACH and POPs compliant. Both the YFGD000AA and YFGD000BA can support high precision RTK despite their compact size.

The YFGN000H1AC is a high precision antenna with a higher profile than the YFGD000AA and YFGD000BA but with greater performance and lighter weight of 62g. The antenna covers all GNSS bands, ensuring worldwide compatibility. It delivers 35 ±4 dB gain with a low noise figure of ≤ 4 dB, making it suitable for weak-signal environments like urban canyons or dense foliage. With a diameter of 122mm and height of 22.5mm, the antenna features a screw mounting so it can be attached to vehicles or fixed installations. It operates in -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range and is RoHS and REACH compliant. Should customers require it, Quectel can supply enclosures to convert the antenna from an internal to external set up.

Finally, the YEGT010W1AM is a GNSS rubber external antenna with a diameter of 10.22 mm and height of 69.5 mm. This ultra- wide-band GNSS antenna provides broad coverage from 1559–1606 MHz and is terminated with an SMA male connector. With omnidirectional capability and linear polarization, YEGT010W1AM is ideal for general-purpose reception in non-precision applications, especially where signal direction varies.

The terminal mount design, with a compact, rugged form factor makes it easy to install on gateways, routers or tracking devices in protected environments. Operating in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range, the antenna weighs 8.9g and is RoHS compliant. In addition, the antenna’s universal joint design allows customers to easily adjust the polarization direction, helping to mitigate the angle sensitivity commonly associated with linearly polarized antennas in real-world applications, therefore enhancing overall signal stability.

In addition to the antennas, Quectel provides comprehensive antenna design support services such as simulation, testing and manufacturing for custom antenna solutions to meet developers’ and designers’ specific application needs. Quectel has regional R&D centers across the globe to offer a rapid response to customer requirements. By combining Quectel’s GNSS modules, high-performance antennas, and global RTK correction services, customers can enjoy a complete 360° ecosystem that minimizes integration risk and speeds time to market.

Attendees at Nepcon Vietnam can explore Quectel’s latest GNSS solutions at the Quectel stand booth S26 in I.C.E. Hanoi, where the company will also showcase its full product portfolio and live demonstrations of customer devices.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn.

