Ragini MMS Returns actress jumps from a moving train in Mumbai, suffered severe injuries, rushed to hospital, in critical condition

Actress Karishma Sharma suffers severe injuries after jumping off a moving train in Mumbai. She currently under medical observation.

Actress and model Karishma Sharma, famous for her performance in Ragini MMS Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ujda Chaman, and Hum, became a victim of an accident on Wednesday. The actress informed about this through social media. Karishma shared a note on her Instagram story in which she told about the incident that happened to her, which frightened her badly.

Actress jumped off a moving train

Karishma told that she was going to Churchgate by Mumbai local train and suddenly jumped from the moving train. The actress was immediately taken to the hospital. Karishma wrote in her note, “Yesterday, while going for a shoot in Churchgate, I decided to catch the train wearing a saree. As soon as I boarded the train, the speed of the train started increasing and I saw that my friends were not able to hold it. Out of fear, I jumped and unfortunately, I fell on my back, due to which I got a severe head injury.”

She further wrote, “My back is injured, my head is swollen and I have bruises all over my body. The doctors have advised an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to make sure the head injury is not serious. I have been in pain since yesterday, but I am staying strong. Please pray for my speedy recovery and send me your love – it means a lot to me.”

Doctors are looking for a diagnosis

A friend of Karisma shared a photo of her from the hospital and said that she can’t believe this happened to the actress. She wrote, “Can’t believe this happened… My friend fell off the train. She doesn’t remember anything.”

She further penned, “We found her lying on the ground and brought her here immediately. Doctors are still diagnosing the condition. Please keep her in your prayers. Get well soon babe.”

