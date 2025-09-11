Home

Madharaasi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jamwal starrer faces big competition from Lokah and The Conjuring: Last Rites, earns Rs…

Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal’s Madharaasi started strong but saw a sharp drop by Day 6, facing tough competition from Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed Tamil film Madharaasi opened strong, generating significant buzz upon its release. However, by Day 6, the film’s box office earnings saw a sharp dip as it is currently facing heavy competition from Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites.

How much has Madharaasi earned?

As per reports, Madharaasi witnessed a noticeable dip in its box office performance on Day 6, collecting only Rs 2 crore for the day. This marks a significant decline compared to its opening weekend numbers. With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 46 crore. While this is a respectable figure, the consistent drop in daily earnings suggests that the film is losing steam at the box office. As Madharaasi inches towards the Rs 50 crore mark, its momentum appears to be slowing down.

How much has Lokah and The Conjuring: Last Rites amassed?

In contrast, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has been a box office juggernaut. In just 13 days, the film has amassed over Rs 200 crore globally, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Its domestic earnings stand at Rs 97.01 crore, with the Malayalam version leading at Rs 42.45 crore, followed by Rs 7.05 crore from Telugu and Rs 5.05 crore from Tamil audiences.

Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites has emerged as a formidable competitor in the horror genre. Despite facing stiff competition from Indian films like Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, it has become the highest-earning Hollywood horror film in India. The film continues its record-breaking streak at the domestic box office, earning an estimated Rs 3.19 crore, according to early reports from Sacnilk. On Wednesday, both the English and Hindi versions contributed approximately Rs 1.5 crore each.

How Lokah and The Conjuring strongly dominate action thriller Madharaasi?

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and The Conjuring: Last Rites are dominating Madharaasi by attracting wider audiences across genres. While Lokah offers a fresh supernatural narrative with pan-India appeal, The Conjuring brings global horror franchise strength. Their strong word-of-mouth and packed screens have pulled attention away from Madharaasi, slowing its momentum at the box office.

