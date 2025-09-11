Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira condemns kids Kiaan Raj, Samaira being pulled Into Rs 30,000 crore feud, calls situation a ‘Nightmare’

Home

Sunjay Kapurs sister Mandhira condemns kids Kiaan Raj, Samaira being pulled Into Rs 30,000 crore feud, calls situation a Nightmare

In a recent development in the estate feud, Karisma’s children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), have approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the will presented by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

After renowned businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away, the battle over his Rs 30,000-crore estate has been making headlines. Sunjay had been married thrice. While from his first wife, Nandita Mahtani, Kapur had no kids, from Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev, Kapur had three children. Now, in a recent update in the estate feud, Karisma’s children Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) have knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court to challenge the will produced by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya Sachdev’s Legal Team’s Reaction

Priya’s legal team contended that the suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj was not maintainable, as the children had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family’s Rani Kapur Trust just days prior to initiating legal proceedings.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Condemns Kids Being Dragged into the Feud

Amid the grim situation, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said it was ‘sad’ that now even the kids are being dragged into the feud.

She said, “We’ve not been allowed to grieve since this (Sunjay’s death) happened, and it’s been a constant shock every day. My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It’s been unfortunate that his children have been cut off [from] his will.”

Mandhira, who is currently with her mother in the UK, emphasised that it should be her mother who decides who gets what. She added, “It’s like I keep saying, it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve.”

Mandhira stressed that their family has always maintained good relations with Karisma and her children since the 2016 divorce.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

