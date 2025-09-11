Home

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 6: Tiger Shroffs actioner crashes midweek, records lowest Wednesday, collects just Rs…

Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller struggles to survive at the box office. Check Baaghi day-wise box office collection here.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: The fourth installment of the famous Baaghi franchise – Baaghi 4 was released on September 5. Helmed by A. Harsha and headlined by Tiger Shroff, the action-thriller was quite an anticipated movie. While the film opened with a decent double-digit number – Rs 12 crore, now it seems that the film is barely making anything at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 box office collection Day 6 stood at Rs 2.25 crore.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, former pageant winner Harnaaz Sandhu opposite Shroff, and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa in a key role. Now, coming to the box office collection, Baaghi 4 minted in double digits only for the first 3 days of its release.

From Day 4, which also happened to be the first Monday of the film, the earnings significantly dropped.

Take a look at Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day-wise

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Friday): Rs 12 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 10 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 10 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.5 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 4 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 2.25 crore

This takes the total collection of Baaghi 4 domestically to Rs 42 crore.

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files

Meanwhile, Baaghi 4 witnessed a clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. Both the movies were released on the same date, but Agnihotri’s political drama is trailing behind.

