Home

News

What is the Indo-Nepal Treaty of Friendship which allows Visa-Passport free travel between the two countries, India-Nepal borders are open because…

The 1950 Peace and Friendship Treaty between India and Nepal is the corner stone of India-Nepal relations.

India-Nepal relations

Nepal-India border: Amid the high-tension political turmoil in Nepal, one of the treaties that is being widely discussed in both India and Nepal is the 1950 Peace and Friendship Treaty between both the neighbouring countries. The 1950 Peace and Friendship Treaty between India and Nepal is the foundation of the relationship between the two countries governing how both the countries would treat the citizens of each other. Under this treaty, citizens of both countries have the right to travel, settle, trade and buy property without visa, making the Nepal-India border open. Here are all the details you need to know about 1950 India-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty.

Why are India and Nepal important for each other?

It is widely acknowledged that Nepal is dependent on India for trade and employment, while for India Nepal is like a buffer state between China.

Why Nepal has been demanding changes in the Treaty?

Nepal has been demanding changes in this treaty many times citing several reasons. Nepal says that this treaty was signed in 1950 with the Rana ruler, who was unpopular, and India gets more benefits in it. Nepal especially objects to Articles 2, 6 and 7 because according to these articles, Nepal has to inform India before making relations with third countries and the citizens of both countries get equal rights.

Read more: Who is Kulman Ghising? Man known for ending power crisis in Nepal, now in race for Nepal’s interim PM

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to what Nepal claims, when Nepal bought weapons from China in 1988, India considered it a violation of the treaty and closed the border for 17 months, due to which Nepal had to face economic and security crisis. This is why Nepal considers this treaty as a restriction on its independent foreign policy and sovereignty.

Story highlights:

The 1950 Peace and Friendship Treaty is a treaty between India and Nepal. The treaty covers various issues including visa issues. The treaty is in news due to the recent political turmoil in Nepal.

India-Nepal relations

India-Nepal relations are based on deep cultural, religious and familial ties, but disputes have repeatedly arisen over the 1950 treaty. Nepal considers it unequal, while India calls it a guarantee of mutual trust and cooperation. The treaty is in news as Nepal is undergoing a political turmoil











