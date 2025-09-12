Alipay Tap! Users Reach 200 Million, Expands to Over 1,000 Scenarios Beyond Payments





Alipay Tap! now supports over 1,000 everyday scenarios, making payments and customer interactions faster and simpler with just a tap.

The company also launched its first AI-powered payment service in Luckin Coffee’s app, enabling hassle-free ordering and payment via voice commands to AI agents for the first time.

Alipay announced today at the 2025 INCLUSION · Conference on the Bund in Shanghai that its QR code-based contactless payment and engagement solution, Alipay Tap!, has rapidly grown its user base to 200 million since its launch in China in June 2024. The milestone comes just months after surpassing 100 million users in April 2025.

With Alipay Tap!, users can open a vending machine with a simple tap

Designed to be simpler than QR code scanning, Alipay Tap! lets users complete a transaction or access a service by simply tapping their unlocked phone on a merchant’s terminal or Alipay Tap! Tag, eliminating the need to open an app, scan a code, or navigate multiple screens.

As Alipay evolves from a digital wallet into a comprehensive platform connecting 1 billion consumers with 80 million merchants nationwide, Alipay Tap! has become a hassle-free gateway to its ecosystem of services. The solution now supports more than 1,000 everyday scenarios, such as vending machines, shared bike rentals, and portable power bank access.

When given the choice between traditional QR code scanning and Alipay Tap!, 80% of Alipay's users prefer Tap! to access services, underscoring its convenience and fueling rapid adoption.

Merchants are also seeing benefits beyond faster checkout. Early adopters have used Alipay Tap! to embed customer engagement directly into the one-tap experience. For instance, national snack chain Haoxianglai reported gaining 13 million new loyalty sign-ups at checkout and a 60% increase in repeat purchases from members after integrating Alipay Tap! within one year.

Alipay Tap! is also available to international visitors to China, who may now bind their international cards to an Alipay account to pay and travel like a local across the country.

Looking ahead, Alipay is expanding the Tap! ecosystem beyond smartphones. It is working with partners such as Xiaomi, Rokid, and RayNeo to enable Tap! on wearables including AR glasses and smartwatches, further embedding the solution into everyday scenarios.

On the same day at the conference, Alipay also unveiled its first AI agent payment service, available in Luckin Coffee’s app and mini-programs. With this service, users can place and pay for orders directly through voice commands to Luckin’s AI assistant. This marks the first time Alipay has enabled seamless integration of ordering and payment within AI agents, making payment a native part of the AI-driven ordering experience.

About Alipay

As the world becomes increasingly digital, Alipay has evolved from a trusted e-wallet into an all-in-one digital platform for daily services, connecting more than one billion consumers to over 80 million merchants across China. Alipay offers users a secure, seamless mobile payment experience and integrates over 10,000 services across sectors like travel, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment. With digital tools like Alipay Tap!, mini-programs, lifestyle accounts, Alipay enables merchants, institutions, and independent software vendors (ISVs) to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, Alipay is developing a new AI-driven open platform by integrating AI agents to deliver smarter, more personalized services to its users as well as facilitating the digital transformation of the service sector.

