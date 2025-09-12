Home

In the recent episode, Baseer Ali and Amaal Malik were seen making personal comments on Awez’s character, accuses him of cheating Nagma. Read inside.

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbaar cheating on Nagma? Amaal Malik reveals he slides into girl’s DMs, Baseer agrees and says, ‘Isko toh teen-teen ladkiyaan…’

Bigg Boss never fails to disappoint us when it comes to providing the audience with drama, controversy, and unexpected twists and turns. Each season showcases contestants in a light that we have never seen before, and this time, the drama and controversies have reached a different level. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, we saw a simple captaincy task spiraling into a war of words that exposed the personal lives of current Bigg Boss contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar and their shocking reality.

In the recent episode, we witnessed the heated clash between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, which made things so ugly that it became physical during the captaincy task. Speaking about this, Awez highlighted this issue and called them out for crossing the line. Provoked by this, Baseer Ali made some personal remarks on Awez after the situation intensified, which left Awez and Nagma’s fans in deep shock. That comment pushed Awez over the edge, and the fight grew uglier.

Baseer Ali’s personal remarks on Aweez’s character

Baseer Ali made some personal remarks on Awez’s character. He claimed that Awez allegedly tries to maintain multiple relationships at once, saying he wants two or three girls at a time.” Baseer further accused him of keeping a girlfriend outside while getting close to others. He said, “Isko toh 2-2, teen-teen ladkiyaan chahiye.” This allegation of Baseer left the audience and housemates stunned.

Amaal Malik accuses Awez of frequently messaging other women.

Adding to this, Amaal Malik also contributed to the conversation and said that among their 15-16 common friends, Awez shows that he is in a serious relationship, has been serious with Nagma for 10 years, and even proposed to her here, yet still DM’s others, “har din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai.” Amaal suggested that, despite being in a serious relationship with Nagma, Awez frequently messages other women.

This heated conversation and accusation by Baseer and Amaal has taken controversy to a new height. Awkward truths, accusations of cheating, and details of DMs came into the open, putting Awez in the spotlight.

Coming back to captaincy, by the end of the episode, Amaal Malik became the captain and won the task fairly, according to the sanchalaks, Awez and Nagm. But this spat has left the audience hooked for what’s coming next.

