Home

Entertainment

Delhi HC safeguards Abhishek Bachchans personality rights, bars misuse of his name, image, voice

In a recent development, the court has ruled in favour of both Abhishek and Aishwarya and passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of both stars.

Following Aishwarya Rai, it was her husband Abhishek Bachchan who filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights. Now, in a recent development, the court has ruled in favour of both Abhishek and Aishwarya and passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of both stars.

Delhi High Court Rules in Favour of Abhishek and Aishwarya

On Friday, Justice Tejas Karia said, “These attributes are linked to the plaintiff’s professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him.”

The court further pointed out, “The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff, and if an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to irreparable loss or harm to the plaintiff and his family, not only financially but also with respect to his right to live with dignity.”

Other Actors Who Also Knocked on the Door of the Court

Abhishek and Aishwarya are not the only actors who knocked on the doors of the HC. Before them, it was Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor who filed the same plea.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Bachchan’s Work Front

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata on OTT. He recently bagged the Best Actor award at the Melbourne International Film Festival for his film I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Abhishek will also feature in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Story Highlights

Abhishek Bachchan filed a plea in Delhi HC to protecting the personality rights. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also filed the same plea. Delhi HC ruled in favour of Abhishek Bachchan’s plea











