Heres how much salary Priya Sachdev is getting after death of her husband, Sunjay Kapur, got a big position in…

After Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death in March 2025, his wife Priya Sachdev has become a key figure in managing his business and navigating the legal disputes over his massive estate.

Following the sudden passing of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in March 2025, his wife, Priya Sachdev, has emerged as a significant figure in both the business and legal arenas. While the family grapples with the loss, attention has turned to the succession of Kapur’s vast estate and the roles his survivors will play in his business empire.

Has Priya Sachdev joined Sona Comstar?

Yes, in the wake of her husband’s death, Priya Sachdev was appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, the automotive components company where Sunjay Kapur served as chairman. This appointment has sparked discussions, especially given the ongoing legal disputes over Kapur’s estate, estimated to be worth between Rs 10,300 crore and Rs 13,000 crore. Notably, Priya does not receive a salary for her role at Sona Comstar, as reported by CNBC-TV18. Her appointment is seen as a move to represent the family’s interests within the company.

Who is Priya Sachdev?

Priya’s professional background includes a double major in Mathematics and Business Management from University College London. She began her career at Credit Suisse First Boston in London and later ventured into automotive retail, insurance, and fashion in India. She also serves as a director at Aureus Investment Private Limited.

What is the current situation of legal dispute?

The legal disputes surrounding Sunjay Kapur’s estate have intensified, with his children from his previous marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, approaching the Delhi High Court. They allege that Priya Sachdev forged and suppressed Sunjay Kapur’s original will, which reportedly leaves the entire estate to her. The lawsuit also names other family members and seeks to recognize the children as legal heirs, requesting a one-fifth share of the estate for each.

As the legal proceedings continue, Priya Sachdev’s role in managing the estate and her position at Sona Comstar remain under scrutiny. The outcome of these disputes will likely have significant implications for the future of the Kapur family’s business interests and legacy.

Following Sunjay Kapur’s demise, Priya Sachdev has taken on a more visible role in his business affairs, particularly through her position at Sona Comstar. At the same time, she is embroiled in a legal battle with her stepchildren over the late industrialist’s massive estate.











