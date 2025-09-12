Home

Entertainment

Heres when and where you can watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Paddas romantic drama Saiyaara on OTT

The highly anticipated OTT release of Saiyaara, marking the impressive debut of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, is ready to make a grand entry and win hearts all over again.

In a year dominated by high-octane action blockbusters, a heartfelt romantic drama has quietly captured the hearts of audiences. This film, featuring debut performances by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, tells a poignant story of love, ambition, and sacrifice. Its emotional depth and compelling narrative have resonated with viewers, making it a standout in contemporary cinema.

When and where to watch?

After a successful theatrical run, the film is now set to reach a wider audience through its digital release. Starting September 12, 2025, viewers can stream this touching love story on Netflix. The film’s transition to the OTT platform comes after it grossed over Rs 577 crore worldwide, marking it as one of the highest-grossing Indian romantic films of the year.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie follows the journey of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, and Vaani Batra, a shy poetess. Their paths cross, leading to a deep emotional bond as they collaborate on music and navigate the challenges of life and love. The film’s narrative is inspired by the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember, adding a layer of cross-cultural storytelling.

How did Saiyaara revive the condition of Bollywood?

Saiyaara played a key role in reviving the emotional core of Bollywood at a time when the industry was struggling with formulaic content and underwhelming box office results. At its heart, the film brought back the magic of timeless romance—something Bollywood has long been known for but had recently drifted away from. With a fresh cast, powerful storytelling, and soulful music, Saiyaara reminded audiences of the kind of emotional connection that made them fall in love with Hindi cinema in the first place.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The film’s massive success, both critically and commercially, proved that audiences still crave heartfelt stories told with sincerity. It also gave confidence to filmmakers and producers to invest in original scripts and fresh talent. By blending modern filmmaking with classic romantic themes, Saiyaara not only won hearts but also reignited hope in the industry for strong content-driven cinema, due to which it holds a 6.5 rating on IMDb.

Story Highlights

Saiyaara, a heartfelt romantic drama featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has touched hearts with its emotional depth and storytelling. The film grossed over Rs 577 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Netflix from September 12, 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie explores the love story of a struggling musician and a shy poetess, inspired by the Korean film A Moment to Remember. Saiyaara is credited with reviving Bollywood’s classic romance genre, encouraging original content and fresh talent in the industry.

Saiyaara has emerged as a beacon of heartfelt storytelling in Bollywood’s evolving landscape. With its fresh cast, soulful music, and a narrative that resonates deeply, the film revived the timeless charm of romance cinema.











