Kalyani Priyadarshan’s supernatural thriller crosses Prabhas’ Bahubali 2 record, earns Rs…

Lokah Box office collection Day 15: Kalyani Priyadarshans supernatural thriller crosses Prabhas Bahubali 2 record, earns Rs…

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s supernatural thriller Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has overtaken Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 73 crore in Kerala.

In a cinematic landscape dominated by high-budget productions, the Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra has emerged as a surprise blockbuster, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and visual grandeur. This supernatural thriller, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, has resonated with viewers and achieved remarkable box office success, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

How much did Lokah earn?

As per Sacnilk, by its 15th day, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra amassed an impressive Rs 74.7 crore in Kerala, surpassing the previous record held by Bahubali 2, which stood at Rs 73 crore in the state. This achievement underscores the film’s widespread appeal and strong word-of-mouth promotion. Globally, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 13 days, positioning it as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, trailing only behind Mohanlal’s Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum. However, on Kerala box office, the film is now chasing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham and Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham. As per reports, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore on its fifteenth day.

More about Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah is a fantasy drama that delves into themes of love, power, and sacrifice set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s portrayal of Chandra, a woman discovering her superpowers following her father’s mysterious disappearance, has been widely praised. The film’s success is further attributed to its strong screenplay by Santhy Balachandran, whose writing has been recognized as a significant factor in the film’s acclaim, making it as first female superhero thriller flick.

Alongside Kalyani, the film features Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar with some path-breaking special appearances. It has garnered significant attention for its unique blend of traditional folklore and modern superhero elements, marking a notable entry in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, it has been reported that a sequel is in development, with hints that actor Tovino Thomas may take center stage in the next installment.

