Home

Entertainment

Dont shout at…: Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdevs lawyers lock horns during Sunjay Kapurs inheritance battle at Delhi High Court

A heated exchange erupted in the Delhi High Court during Karisma Kapoor’s kids’ lawsuit over Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

The unfortunate and sudden death of renowned businessman Sunjay Kapur has created a huge ruckus in his family, now stretching to Kapur’s ex-wife Karisma Kapoor’s house. The former actress, who is Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, also shares two kids, Kiaan Raj and Samaira, with him. Recent reports suggest that Karisma, along with her kids, has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court to challenge the will produced by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Now, in another fresh report, a heated exchange was witnessed in the Delhi High Court during the hearing of the lawsuit filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children over their claim to their late father Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

Verbal Spat Between Lawyers

A heated war of words erupted between the counsel for Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, and the lawyer representing Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Viral Video of Karisma Kapoor’s Lawyer Losing Cool

A video was shared which featured Mahesh Jethmalani, the senior advocate representing Karisma Kapoor’s children. During the conversation, Jethmalani lost his cool and said, “Don’t shout at me” after Rajiv Nayar, the senior advocate representing Priya Kapur, yelled at him and asked “not to interrupt him.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Take a look here:

#CourtroomExchange: Delhi High Court witnesses heated exchange between senior lawyers: “Don’t shout at me” Karishma Kapur Hearing: In Justice Jyoti Singh’s court, tempers ran high as Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar clashed during arguments,… pic.twitter.com/Ll6Ccb5oPq — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 12, 2025

“Please don’t interrupt me, I am not used to interruption,” Rajiv Nayar said, at which Jethmalani fumed, saying: “You should get a taste of your own medicine then, and don’t shout at me… I’m not a pushover.”

About Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Story Highlights

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 Karisma Kapoor is Sunjay’s second wife Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor share two kids











