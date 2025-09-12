Renowned chinese aYu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has tragically passed away at the age of 37. This shocking news has affected many of his fans and ardent supporters.

The Chinese entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor and singer Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, who tragically passed away at the age of 37. Renowned for his roles in popular dramas like Go Princess Go and Eternal Love, Yu’s untimely death has left fans and colleagues in shock.

How did Alan Yu pass away?

On September 11, 2025, Yu Menglong was found dead after falling from a residential building in Beijing’s Chaoyang District. Reports indicate that he had attended a private gathering with friends the previous evening and retired to a room alone around 2 AM. Later that morning, his body was discovered outside the building by a neighbor. Authorities have ruled out foul play, and his studio confirmed the news, expressing profound sorrow over his passing.

Who is Alan Yu, aka Yu Menglong?

Born on June 15, 1988, in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, Yu Menglong began his career in the entertainment industry as a singer, participating in talent shows like My Show and Happy Boys. He transitioned into acting in 2014 and gained widespread recognition for his performances in various television dramas, including Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, in which his portrayal of Li Zhun garnered him widespread acclaim. His portrayal of complex characters and his musical talents endeared him to a broad audience, both in China and internationally.

The news of his death has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow artists sharing tributes and memories of the actor. Many have highlighted his contributions to the entertainment industry and the lasting impact of his work. As investigations continue, the public awaits further details surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, passed away at 37 after a fall from a building in Beijing. He was renowned for his roles in dramas like Go Princess Go and Eternal Love. Authorities have ruled out foul play in his death. Fans and colleagues have expressed deep sorrow and paid tributes to the late actor.

Yu Menglong’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of many. His talent and charisma brought joy to countless fans, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the entertainment industry.











