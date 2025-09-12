Home

Meet actress who is not fond of cars, rides 1000cc bike, owns BMW R 1250 GS worth Rs 21 lakh, her name is…

This diva is one of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry, with a net worth of Rs 142 crore. She is also a bike enthusiast who recently bought a Rs 21 lakh bike.

This diva is one of the most famous actresses of Indian films. She started acting in Malayalam films at a very young age and quickly became popular. Later, she worked with some big names from Bollywood and South Indian films. She was once the highest-paid actress in the Malayalam industry as well. Let us tell you which actress we are talking about.

Manju Warrier’s net worth and income

The actress in question is none other than Manju Warrier. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Malayalam cinema as she is capable of playing a variety of roles and always looks real on screen. According to reports, Manju Warrier’s net worth is around Rs 142 crores. Although her main source of income is films, paid partnerships and brand endorsements also play an important role in her success. She is a well-known and trusted celebrity, so she is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry.

Manju’s versatility in different languages

According to reports, Manju Warrier charges a hefty amount of between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore for each film. She has not only acted in Malayalam films but also in Tamil films like ‘Asuran’ opposite Dhanush and ‘Thunaivu’ opposite Ajith Kumar.

Brand endorsement for Manju Warrier

Apart from being an actress, Manju is also a famous face for endorsements. She has a huge following on her social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and works with many renowned brands. As per reports, she receives around Rs 75 lakh for each endorsement, which increases her income significantly.

Manju Warrier’s hobby of bike collection

Interestingly, Manju Warrier is very fond of bikes and she loves to collect bikes of different models. Recently, she bought a BMW R 1250 GS worth around Rs 21 lakh to add to her collection. The actress shared this news excitedly on Instagram and fans and motorcycle lovers spread it widely.

Manju Warrier is still in high demand for versatile roles in films and has many projects lined up. She is not only an actress but also a symbol of hard work and creativity in Indian cinema as she has always been successful and dedicated.

