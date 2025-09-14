Home

Meet Karisma & Sunjay Kapurs kids, Samaira and Kiaan, know everything about their age, careers and…

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, kids of Karisma Kapoor and late Sunjay Kapur, prefer to stay away from the limelight while quietly following their own paths and fighting for their share in their father’s Rs 30,000 crore estate.

In the midst of Bollywood’s ever-evolving narrative, the spotlight occasionally shifts to the lives of its star progeny. Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, children of Karisma Kapoor and the late Sunjay Kapur, have largely remained away from the limelight. However, recent events have brought them into public focus, shedding light on their personal journeys and current endeavors.

Who are Samaira and Kiaan

Samaira Kapoor, born on March 11, 2005, is 20 years old. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate studies at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA, with a focus on international relations and business. Despite her lineage, Samaira has shown a preference for academics over the film industry. Her younger brother, Kiaan Kapoor, is 15 years old and continues his schooling in Mumbai. Both siblings have maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on their education and personal growth.

Why do Samaira and Kiaan avoid media attention?

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor avoid media attention mainly due to their mother’s conscious efforts to give them a normal, grounded upbringing away from the glare of Bollywood. Karisma Kapoor has always maintained a private life for her children, keeping them away from public events, paparazzi, and the limelight that often surrounds celebrity kids. Both Samaira and Kiaan have focused more on academics and personal growth rather than chasing fame. They’ve grown up in an environment that values privacy, and as a result, they’ve naturally stayed away from media exposure, choosing to lead low-key lives despite their star lineage.

More About Samaira and Kiaan

The siblings recently made headlines by initiating legal proceedings in the Delhi High Court concerning their late father’s estate, valued at approximately Rs 30,000 crore. They allege that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged Sunjay Kapur’s will, and are seeking their rightful share of the inheritance. This legal battle has garnered significant attention, highlighting the complexities of familial relationships and inheritance disputes.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur, the Indian industrialist and former chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53. He suffered a heart attack while playing polo at the Duke’s Ground of the Old Guards Polo Club in Surrey, United Kingdom. The Surrey Coroner’s Office confirmed that Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes, citing left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease as the causes of death.

Story Highlights

Samaira Kapoor, 20, is studying international relations and business at Tufts University in the USA. Kiaan Kapoor, 15, is currently attending school in Mumbai. Both siblings have initiated legal action regarding their late father’s estate, alleging forgery in the will. The case has brought attention to the dynamics of celebrity families and inheritance issues.

The unfolding events surrounding Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor underscore the intersection of personal aspirations and familial responsibilities.











